Rosemarie Mancuso Morelli

1927 ~ 2019

Rosemarie Mancuso Morelli passed away on May 3, 2019 in Murray, Utah. Rosemarie was born to Frank G. and Anna (Gottone) Mancuso on November 15, 1927 in Grand Junction, CO. She graduated from Loretta Heights College and St. Joseph School of Nursing in May 1949. She married her soul-mate, Carl Morelli, in September 1949 and moved to Salt Lake City in 1950; they bought their home in Murray and lived there for 63 years. Here she started her career as a nurse at St. Mark's Hospital. She was the first to be hired as School Nurse by Murray School District and then she furthered her education at the U of U and BYU in the medical field. She continued her career at Cottonwood Hospital for 27 years where she was supervisor of the Emergency Room for 11 years and then became the Director of Infection Control & Risk Management. Rosemarie was active in the local State Nurses Association & Infection Control Association & Risk Management until she retired in 1987.

Her love for her family and traditions continued by making Italian pastries & delicious food. She assured her legacy would be handed down through the generations by publishing a cook book with all her favorite and traditional family recipes. This was very important to her, and our family is grateful for the legacy she gave. Rosemarie and Carl spent their retirement in Lake Havasu & Mesquite where they have a second home to escape the harsh winters. They traveled the world with friends and family. Our parents traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Bahamas, Mexico and Europe and returned to Italy 5 times where they reconnected with our extended families in Calabria creating a relationship that continues today.

She is survived by her children: Mike Morelli (Jayme) and Carla Morelli-Saurdiff; daughter-n-law, Jackie Morelli; grandchildren: Michael (Amanda), Kortney Maddock (Tim), Austin Saurdiff (Karlla), Cassandra Catmull (Darrell), and Jeremy Cariaga; great-grandchildren: Jenny, Alyssa, Gabriel, Samantha, Brendan, Ella, and Jack; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents, Anna and Frank; brother, Frank Mancuso; son, Greg Morelli; and grandson, Alex Saurdiff.

There will be a visitation on Friday, May 10th, from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. and the funeral service on Saturday, May 11th, at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1375 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, UT 84117. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent School or the . We would like to extend a special thank you to The Legacy Village whom provided loving care to our mother.

