|
|
Rosemarie Weixler
1935 ~ 2019
Rosemarie Hiller Weixler 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother (Oma), great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully the morning of July 28, 2019 at her home with her beloved husband of 62 years by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Rose was born September 7, 1935 in Flensburg Germany to Anna Elisabeth Jost and Gustav Herman Hiller, the oldest of six children. She developed a love for her Savior as a teenager and after gaining permission from her reluctant father, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was given special approval to serve in the East German mission at age 18. Rose married Heinz Weixler March 7, 1957 in Goeppingen Germany. The couple was sealed in Bern Switzerland March 9, 1957. Heinz and Rose chose to build their life close to their faith and arrived in the Salt Lake Valley July 25, 1957 where they were blessed with three children. Serving others was a hallmark of Rose's life and in addition to her selfless love and care for her family she trained to be a nurse. Her nurturing spirit led to her service with single mothers, those with disabilities and friends who were ill in her neighborhood and community. Throughout her life she labored faithfully in many capacities serving as a stake missionary, girl scout and cub scout leader, Relief Society President and by her husband's side as an inner-city missionary. Her quick wit, infectious smile, inclusive spirit and ingenuity not only elevated those who were close to her but all whose paths she crossed.
Rose is survived by her husband Heinz Weixler; children Barbara (Richard) Luce, David (Kirstin) Weixler, Thomas (Brenda) Weixler; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her grandson Taylor Weixler.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the East Millcreek Stake Center, 3103 East Craig Drive SLC, Utah 84109. Friends may call Friday August 2, from 6:00 -8:00 pm or 9:30 -10:45 am prior to the service at the same location. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute. Online condolences @www.permierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019