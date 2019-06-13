Rosemary Cromien

Kempin

August 13, 1934 ~

June 10, 2019

Our dearest Irish Rose, Rosemary Cromien Kempin, passed away in peace at home on June 10, 2019. We all take comfort in the fact that she is now where angels like her belong.

Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, teacher and friend - Rosemary made all her roles look easy. Everyone she touched in life was better because of their interactions with her.

Born August 13, 1934, Rosemary had a strong desire to serve others, whether it was family, her church, charity, or the thousands of kids at the Canyon Racquet Club over the years that felt she was a second mom. Lifelong friendships were forged at the CRC.

She lived her beliefs and her legacy of love, selflessness, empathy, strength, and, of course, that Irish sense of humor, will live in us as we honor her by making the world a better place. Those values were formed in her hometown of Galva, Illinois on the family farm and the Cromien School.

Her parents, George and Anna Cromien, her sisters Mary and Margaret, and her big brother Bernie, as well as her infant daughter, Laura Kathleen, preceded Rosemary in death.

Rosemary leaves behind her beloved husband, Ron, who cared for her tenderly these last five years, her children, Kevin, Mark and Julie Coles (Matthew), grateful for her unconditional love and lasting memories, her grandchildren - Brandt, Nicholas (Kie), Andrea, Brendon, Joseph, Ryan, Connor and Benjamin - who were the lights of her life and for whom she never missed a game or special event. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Orion and Rin, her sister Ruth and brothers Leo and John.

Thanks to Quality Hospice for their outstanding care, especially Sally Brush, Julie Jensen and Nicole. Even in death, Rosemary served others by donating her body and organs to the University of Utah Medical Center.

There will be a celebratory mass in honor of Rosemary on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament (9757 South 1700 East) and we invite everyone to wear green. Our family would love to greet you anytime between 10-11 a.m. for an informal reception. After mass, friends and family are invited over to the house.

Rosemary requested donations to the Blessed Sacrament Endowment Fund in lieu of flowers.

Published in Deseret News from June 13 to June 14, 2019