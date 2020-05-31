Rosina Lipp Haidenthaller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosina Lipp Haidenthaller died peacefully on May 28, 2020. For a detailed life sketch and to post messages for the family please go to HolbrookMortuary.com.
Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be watched online on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00am, and will remain available to watch for 90 days. To watch the funeral service go to HolbrookMortuary.com and scroll to the bottom of Rosina's obituary page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved