Rosina Lipp Haidenthaller died peacefully on May 28, 2020. For a detailed life sketch and to post messages for the family please go to HolbrookMortuary.com.
Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be watched online on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00am, and will remain available to watch for 90 days. To watch the funeral service go to HolbrookMortuary.com and scroll to the bottom of Rosina's obituary page.
Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be watched online on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00am, and will remain available to watch for 90 days. To watch the funeral service go to HolbrookMortuary.com and scroll to the bottom of Rosina's obituary page.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.