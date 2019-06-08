Ross Willard Butterfield

1920 - 2019

Our remarkable dad, fun grandpa, devoted husband, brother and friend passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at the age of 98. Ross was born on November 19, 1920 in Herriman, Utah to Willard Franklin and Bertha Jane Price Butterfield.

He married his eternal companion, Marjorie Williams on November 29, 1940 in the Salt Lake Temple and they were blessed with seven children: Dennis (Vicky), Claudia (John) Johnson, Norman (Pauline), Connie Boulton, Colette (Scott) Davis, Cindy (Carl) Sorensen, Carleen (John) Chatwin. Marjorie passed away in December 1993, and he was blessed to find companionship with a longtime friend, Laurel Nokes. They were married June 1, 1994. He is survived by his wife, Laurel, his children and Laurel's children: Vernon (deceased) Tava Nokes, Loralee (Neils) Peterson, Kim (Brent) Ritzman, Kelly (Connie) Nokes and a large posterity of grandchildren, great grandchildren & great- great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the West Jordan Utah Stake Center, 2700 W. 7000 So., West Jordan, UT from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 10 at 12:00 noon at the Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:45-11:45 am. Interment will be in the Herriman Cemetery with Honor Guard by American Legion Post 112.

For full obituary, please go to goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary