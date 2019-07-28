|
|
Rowene (Frantz)
Van Tassell
Oct. 10, 1926 - July 19, 2019
Rowene Van Tassell passed away on July 19th, 2019 at the age of 92. Rowene was born in Kamas, Utah to Ted and Eelsie (Gines) Frantz on October 10th, 1926. She married Don J. Van Tassell on June 1st, 1946. They lived in Kamas, Utah until 1957 when they moved to Draper, Utah, where they raised their daughters. She lived in her home until January 2019 when she was forced to leave because of health issues. She had been widowed for 20 years.
Rowene worked numerous jobs to help provide during the hardships while raising their family. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her 3 daughters, and sons-in-law, Donna (Ernie) Daugherty, Kayla (Bob) Lewis, and Stacy (Rod) Bertelsen. 3 grandchildren, Jodi, Kyle and Erin. 6 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, brother Morris Frantz (Moe). Rowene is preceded in death by her husband Don, her infant son Don Jr., her granddaughter Kerry Lewis, her parents, sisters Mona and Wilma, brothers Reed and Norman (Bud).
Graveside services will be held on August 3, 2019 at the Francis City Cemetery, Francis, Utah at 1:00 pm. Following the graveside services, Bob and Kayla will serve a luncheon at their home (125 Countryside Circle, Park City Utah 84098).
The family would love to thank and express their gratitude to Rowene's doctors Paula Cook, Jennifer Norris, and Kenneth Nielson. Also they want to thank all the doctors and nurses and the CNA's at Cascade Riverwalk, Ashford Assisted Living & Memory Care of Draper, and Summit Hospice. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019