Rowland Allen Smith

1936 ~ 2019

Our father and grandfather, Rowland Allen Smith (age 82) left us on Friday, May 10, after courageously battling the consequences of a recent stroke and heart condition. He was born on June 17, 1936, in Orange, California, to Lucille Allen and Spencer S. Smith. His father passed away when he was 15 years old. He was then raised by his mother Lucille in Garden Grove, California, where he came to love the ocean and working on cars. He graduated from Garden Grove High School, class of 1954, and afterwards served a mission in Hawaii for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after returning home from his mission, he met his future wife, Marilyn Ord. They were married on March 24, 1961, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.

After completing a degree in Architecture, Rowland and Marilyn settled in Bellevue, Washington, where they lived for over 40 years. They raised six of their seven children in Bellevue. Rowland worked as an Architect, both in his own business and for the Coast Guard, until his retirement in 2014. After retirement, they moved to the Daybreak area in South Jordan, Utah, where they made many close friends. Throughout his life, Rowland served faithfully in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, most recently as a temple worker at the Oquirrh Mountain Temple in South Jordan, Utah. He loved the Book of Mormon and felt it was important to share its messages of love and forgiveness with his family and friends. Rowland was quiet and kind hearted. He led by example, always quick to offer a helping hand and sure to see a project through to its end. He was patient, thoughtful, and completely devoted to his family. The next time you put on a Hawaiian shirt, spend some time at the beach, eat a piece of pepperoni pizza with a Diet Coke, or have a slice of carrot cake, think of Rowland, and recall that these simple activities were some of his favorite things.

Rowland is survived by his brother, David Smith, and six of his children: Scott Smith (Alyson), Jon Smith (Charlotte), Suzanne Dye (Russell), Gregory Smith, Marc Smith (Heather), and Megan Dillon (Michael). He is also survived by ten grandchildren (Alyssa, Ashlyn, Derrek, Dallen, Madilyn, Riley, Sydney, Zachary, Lucas, and Oscar) and seven great-grandchildren (Piper, Chloe, Margeaux, Milo, Vincent, Vivian, and Ember). Rowland was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Smith, his daughter Julie Smith, and his brother Spencer Smith.

A viewing will be held at the Larkin Mortuary, 3688 W 12600 S, Riverton, Utah, 84065, on May 23, 2019, from 7:00-8:30 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Garden Park 7th Ward building located at 4842 W Vermillion Dr. South Jordan, Utah, 84009, where friends may call before the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News from May 21 to May 22, 2019