Roxanne Shallenberger
1954 ~ 2020
On Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020, Roxanne Shallenberger, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend - perhaps one of the noblest people to walk this earth - passed away at the age of 66. She fought a long battle against early-onset Alzheimer's with grace, nobility, and honor and is finally reunited with many of her loved ones on the other side of the veil.
Roxanne was born on April 10th, 1954, in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Reed and Doris Humpherys. On August 6th, 1974, she married Steven Rhea Shallenberger. They raised five sons and a daughter: Rob, David, Steven, Tommy, Daniel, and Anne.
If there were a single statement that summed up her life, it would be that Roxanne loved the Lord and loved to serve people.
Roxanne excelled at everything she did and had a vibrancy for life. During her teenage years, she loved to ride and show horses, including her favorite horse - Sunnyetta. Her many trophies, and her inclusion in the royalty for Miss Appaloosa USA, tell the story of her exceptional horsemanship.
She graduated from high school as valedictorian and set several track records that endured for years. After graduating from Brigham Young University, Roxanne always kept a passion for learning. She continued to take classes at BYU, such as Human Anatomy or Psychology, "just for fun." She enjoyed the spook her kids got when she took them to the cadaver laboratory at BYU.
She loved to travel, spend time outdoors, and was always game to try something new. She volunteered with the Sundance Ski Patrol, ran a marathon (after having four children), hiked Machu Picchu, was certified as an EMT and visited numerous countries with Steve.
She and Steve spent three life-changing years in Spain for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leading hundreds of missionaries. She loved those missionaries as if they were her children. They participated in the dedication of the Madrid Spain Temple and hosted the Tabernacle Choir.
Anyone who knew Roxanne will remember her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her compassionate spirit. We are confident she is already engaged in a great work on the other side, and we will miss her until we see her again!
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents Reed and Doris. She is survived by her husband Steve, her six children, twenty grandchildren, and her brothers Teirre, Tom, Mick, and her sister, Sherry. The family wants to thank all the amazing caregivers and people who have helped Roxanne.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 4th, from 6 - 8 pm at the Sundberg-Olpin mortuary located at 495 South State Street in Orem and Saturday, December 5th, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Hillcrest 6th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1035 South 800 East, Orem, Utah. The funeral will be held at the same chapel as the viewing on Saturday, December 5th, from 11 am - 12 pm.
For those who don't feel comfortable attending in person, the funeral will be broadcast via Facebook Live by using this link: https://www.facebook.com/sundbergolpinfuneralhome/