Roy B. Moore
1939-2020
Roy B. Moore, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease on 04/02/20.
Roy was born on November 14, 1939, to Alice (Anderton) and Blaine Moore of Henefer, UT. He was the first of five children. His siblings include; his sister Sherry (Bob) Jolley and three brothers; John (Diane) Moore, Rob (Chris) Moore, and Rick (Kristi) Moore. He and his first wife, Lorna Bagley had three children; Jeff (Lisa) Moore, Las Vegas, NV; Jim (Kim) Moore, Layton, UT; Holly (Dean) Welch, Holladay, UT. In 1981, Roy married Phyllis "Petey" Pruett. She brought along two children; Traci (Sean) Petersen, Draper, UT and Vikki (Alistair) Legg, London.
For full obituary see: https://www.larkinmortuary.com