1/1
Roy B. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy B. Moore
1939-2020
Roy B. Moore, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease on 04/02/20.

Roy was born on November 14, 1939, to Alice (Anderton) and Blaine Moore of Henefer, UT. He was the first of five children. His siblings include; his sister Sherry (Bob) Jolley and three brothers; John (Diane) Moore, Rob (Chris) Moore, and Rick (Kristi) Moore. He and his first wife, Lorna Bagley had three children; Jeff (Lisa) Moore, Las Vegas, NV; Jim (Kim) Moore, Layton, UT; Holly (Dean) Welch, Holladay, UT. In 1981, Roy married Phyllis "Petey" Pruett. She brought along two children; Traci (Sean) Petersen, Draper, UT and Vikki (Alistair) Legg, London.

For full obituary see: https://www.larkinmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved