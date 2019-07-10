Roy Elden Dixon

1943 ~ 2019

Roy Elden Dixon passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1943 to Verl and Elaine Dixon. He was the youngest of their three boys. Roy grew up in Gooding, Idaho on his family farm. He graduated from Gooding High School and then went on to receive a Bachelors degree in Microbiology from Utah State University.

Roy served in the Army as a Medical Lab Specialist stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He received several medals and was honorably discharged in 1969.

Roy later moved to Coalville, Utah with his college buddy Phil Geary. He soon met Dixie Stevens, fell in love and they married. Roy became the proud father of two sons, Jared and Cameron. As Roy honed his extensive patience raising his young family, he performed a variety of jobs. The most notable being a long career with the Summit County Health Department in the Environmental and Water Control division.

Roy was an accomplished horseman. During their 45 years of marriage, he and Dixie bred and raised a number of show horses. Extremely adept at training, Roy became very involved with the Utah Reined Cow Horse Association and won numerous awards. Roy liked to work with his hands. He could engineer and build anything. He also enjoyed hunting with his son Jared and their hound dogs, gathering cows with his son Cameron, training Border Collies, and fishing with his wife and grandkids. He and Dixie enjoyed camping in the Uinta Mountains.

Roy is preceded in death by his devoted wife Dixie, his parents, and a brother Glen Dixon. He is survived by his brother Neal Dixon, two sons Jared (Misty) and Cameron (Shannon) and four grandchildren, Whitley (Jordan), Mason, Ben, and Kade. In addition, Roy is survived by his great-grandson Cannon, who was an endless source of joy and laughter for him.

Roy will be remembered for his kind, intelligent nature, quiet humor and quick wit. A gentle soul who was always willing to help a friend or family member in need. He will be deeply missed by his family and by anyone privileged enough to have shared time with him.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Encompass Hospice Services (Dr. Wain Allen, Sheryl and Corey Ann), Jeanette Vernon and the entire Silverado Aspen Care staff for their loving care of Roy. Special thanks to Neal Dixon for his weekly visits and scenic drives with Roy. He truly appreciated the time spent together.

A memorial service will be held on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the South Fork Lodge located at 1955 South Fork Road in Coalville, Utah. Please join our family to celebrate Roy's life.

www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019