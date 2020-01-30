|
Roy Evan Stapp
1924-2020
Roy Stapp, age 96, passed peacefully from this life on January 27, 2020 of causes related to age. A B-26 Bomber Pilot during the Second World War, he flew over Italy, France, and Germany in defense of his country: 50 missions in total. He has now departed on his 51st and last.
Roy accomplished much during his days (35,075 of them by his reckoning). He was born January 17th, 1924, in Price, Utah to Oscar Still Stapp and Eva Estelle (Cook) Stapp. He spent his younger years in Marysvale. Flexing his deadpan humor, he boasted of having played every position on the Marysvale High School varsity basketball team-pressed into heroic service because there were but six boys in the senior class. He was the valedictorian of Marysvale High School's class of eleven graduating seniors, class of 1942. Following graduation Roy joined the Army Air Corp, forging a patriotism and friendships with "war buddies" that endured throughout his life. After the war he studied geology at Brigham Young University. He also studied the lovely Gwenevere Johnson, marrying her in 1948 and later moving to Bountiful where they raised five children: Greg (Sue), Deborah (Philip), Rick (Cherie), Kevin (Lynda), and Diane.
Roy was proud of his country and his military service to it-a bright example of "the greatest generation" which shaped his identity. He chose to extend his wartime service into a distinguished career in the Air National Guard, the last 22 years of which he served as the Commander of the 130th Electronics Squadron, retiring as Colonel Stapp.
He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His service to it included a mission in Israel, where he and Gwen met and enjoyed the company of fellow missionaries, Dr. Richard and Rogene Huish. Years later Gwen died suddenly (1999) and Richard not long before that. In 2002 Roy and Rogene married, a union lasting 17 years before their recent passing. The Stapps thank the Huish family for their acceptance and kindness to Roy during all these years.
In addition to his patriotism, Roy was defined by an uncompromised integrity, evident to all who knew him. He authored wry verse-"odd odes" he called them. He was guilty of absurd generosity and indulged in righteous and wicked sarcasm. He was not a bystander. His children and grandchildren knew him as a rafter of rivers, a player of street hockey, a fixer of broken objects.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Greg, and is survived by four children, their spouses, 25 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Each of them was his favorite.
Visitation with the family will take place from 6-8pm on Friday January 31 at the LDS Chapel at 115 East Wicker Lane, Bountiful, Utah, and on Saturday February 1 at the same location, 9:30-10:30am, followed at 11am by funeral services. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Bountiful Children's Foundation, which addresses the nutritional challenges contributing to the deaths or underdevelopment of millions in 18 countries throughout the world. bountifulchildren.org Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
