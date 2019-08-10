Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South)
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South)
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South)
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Roy Gray LeNeave


1939 - 2019
Roy Gray LeNeave Obituary
Roy G. LeNeave
12/04/1939 -08/07/2019
CMSGT Roy G. LeNeave, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 79 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born on Dec. 4, 1939, Selma, North Carolina.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 12th, from 12-12:45 p.m. followed by services at 1 pm; Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery; 3115 East Bengal Blvd (7800 South), Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Internment immediately following. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 10, 2019
