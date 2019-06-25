1934 ~ 2019

Roy James DeVore passed away on June 22, 2019, he was 85 years old. Roy was born April 6, 1934 to Ernest Edward DeVore and Mabel Matilda Bucher DeVore, in Taft, Taylor County, Wisconsin; he was the 3rd of 16 children. He was raised in and around Stanley, Wisconsin, moving to Utah in 1952. He served in the US Army 1954-56.

Roy married Alice May Jackson on August 15, 1953 in Eleva, Wisconsin, sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1971. They moved to Centerville, Utah right after marriage where he lived for most of his life. After retiring, they also called Quartzsite, Arizona home in the winter months.

Roy worked for Kennecott Copper for over 30 years before retiring. He also worked for a few years for Davis Country Schools doing maintenance work.

Roy was a hard working, devoted, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Roy is survived by his children: Jerry (Eleanor) DeVore, Phoenix, AZ; Jack (Karen) DeVore, West Bountiful, UT; Jolene (Jeff) Measom, Lehi, UT; Jeffrey (Cindy) DeVore, West Jordan, UT. Grandchildren Justin, AshaLee, Melissa, Jacquelyn, Kyle, Natalie, Bill, Christina, Rex, Jeremy, Anthony, BreAnna, Tyler and his bonus grandchildren Sheri and Amanda; 21 great grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his great granddaughter Tier; grandson Chad; his parents Ernie and Mabel; his brothers Orville, Walter, Ray and Earl; his sisters Becky and Barbara.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Porter Lane 3rd Ward Chapel, 400 W Porter Lane, Centerville, Utah. Friends may visit the family Tuesday June 25th from 6 to 8 pm at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727 N 400 E and 9:30 to 10:30 at the Church prior to the services. Interment will be at Centerville City Cemetery 700 E Porter Lane.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 25, 2019