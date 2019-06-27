Roy Lee Stuart

1938 ~ 2019

Roy Lee Stuart, 80, passed away June 22, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer. He was born September 29, 1938 to Glen H and Ansley A Hughes Stuart in Murray, UT.

Roy grew up in Sandy, UT. He served an LDS Mission to the Northern California Mission from 1958-1960. Married Linda Olsen 1961, divorced. Married Linda K. Thomas 1974, divorced. Married Merilyn B. Bradley 2008. Roy was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served many teaching positions as well as ward secretary. Roy loved to sing and was a member of the Tabernacle Choir for 10 years. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for 10 years as well as an instructor for the Red Cross Advanced FA for 8 years. Roy worked in the electronics and electrical engineering field for 17 years before transitioning to Information Communications Systems. He spent the last 18 years of his career at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He retired in 2002 and focused on his creative hobbies: glass engraving, wood carving, and airbrush art. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine (Mike) Beck. He is survived by his brothers: Richard Stuart, Jay (Heidi) Stuart; children: Jodi (Scott) Johnson, Tamara (Gary) Polen, Stacy (Bill) Johnson, Summer (Brian) Thatcher, David Stuart. He has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on June 29, at the Cherry Hill 3rd ward 1650 S 200 E Orem UT. In Lieu of flowers Roy asked that donations be made to Alzheimer's Research.

