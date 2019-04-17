Home

Roy Leon Arnold


Roy Leon Arnold Obituary
"Together Again"
Roy Leon Arnold, 83, of Lake Shore, Utah passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Shore 1st Ward Chapel, 5916 South 3200 West, Lake Shore, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Valley View Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019
