"Together Again"
Roy Leon Arnold, 83, of Lake Shore, Utah passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Shore 1st Ward Chapel, 5916 South 3200 West, Lake Shore, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Valley View Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019