Roy Lepore

1930 ~ 2019

Roy Lepore, resident of West Jordan, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 88 years old. Roy was born in Bingham Canyon on July 12, 1930. His mother and father moved their growing family to West Jordan in 1935 and were the first Italian family to settle in the area. He was the third of 10 children. Roy earned the nickname "Golden Toe" while playing football for Jordan High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor. He raised prize-winning mink and retired from U and I Sugar Company as a personnel manager. Roy loved to garden and was very proud of his bountiful harvest. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and beloved siblings: Donald, Joe, Aveline, Lynette, and Domenick "Butch" Lepore. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary (Evangelist) and Concetto Domenick Lepore; his wife, Elizabeth Ida (Jones); his siblings: Arthur, Van, Roger, and Yvonne (Giorgio) Lepore. The visitation will be Monday, July 8 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, followed by the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 5th South, Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019