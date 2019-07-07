Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
1342 East 5th South
Salt Lake City, UT
More Obituaries for Roy Lepore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lepore


1930 - 2019
Roy Lepore Obituary
Roy Lepore
1930 ~ 2019
Roy Lepore, resident of West Jordan, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 88 years old. Roy was born in Bingham Canyon on July 12, 1930. His mother and father moved their growing family to West Jordan in 1935 and were the first Italian family to settle in the area. He was the third of 10 children. Roy earned the nickname "Golden Toe" while playing football for Jordan High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star for Valor. He raised prize-winning mink and retired from U and I Sugar Company as a personnel manager. Roy loved to garden and was very proud of his bountiful harvest. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and beloved siblings: Donald, Joe, Aveline, Lynette, and Domenick "Butch" Lepore. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary (Evangelist) and Concetto Domenick Lepore; his wife, Elizabeth Ida (Jones); his siblings: Arthur, Van, Roger, and Yvonne (Giorgio) Lepore. The visitation will be Monday, July 8 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, followed by the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 5th South, Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
