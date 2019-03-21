Roy M. Kizerian

1928 ~ 2019

LeRoy Melvin Kizerian, age-91, died on March 17, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah

He was born on February 22, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Karlos Thadeous Kizerian and Arusiog (Rose) Tavoian.

He married Ora Lee Lemmon on September 15, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 5 children.

Roy was an avid lover of nature and sports. He played football for Granite High School and earned the name "Teapot". He loved both snow and water skiing along with boating at Lake Powell for many years. One of his great loves was fishing with his children and grandchildren. It always put a smile on his face when they caught a fish.

He honorably served his country in the US Navy and loved this land of freedom.

Roy started out as a brick mason and then molded his career into a real estate developer and entrepreneur. He is survived by children; Shauna (Marty), Mike, (Julie), Cynthia, and Mark. His grandchildren; Ben Pehrson (Emilee), Tyler (Kirsten), Jason (Chelsi), Steele (Ciera), Amanda (David), Mary, Nikolas and Jaden. Great grandchildren; Cambree, Lawson, Brooklyn, Beckam, Brock, Brinkley, Jackson, Sage, Scarlett, and Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ora Lee Lemmon Kizerian, son, Kevin Kizerian and son-in- law, Jimmy Hart.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 AM. Located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building 6890 S. Whitmore Way, Cottonwood Heights UT 84121. Viewing from 10:00-10:45 AM. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM.

Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights UT, 84121.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019