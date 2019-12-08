Home

Mortuary
, UT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Morley Mansion
491 East 10695 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Roy R. Morley


1941 - 2019
Roy R. Morley
10/20/1941 - 11/30/2019
Roy R. Morley aka Morley Boy, Rodeo, Row-lo, The Tenacious DAD, Old Man Morley was called for his final tee time Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born October 20, 1941 in Salt Lake City Utah.
Roy was married to Sherrie Morley for 50 years. Sherrie preceded him in death in 2013. Roy and Sherrie had four children. Rob-Robealina Morley (Angela), Pete-Patchos Morley, Missy bulletproof Badberg (Tim) and Chris-Dirtbag Morley (Dania). Roy loved to be with his seven grandkids, Sarah Bobera, Roy III, Gracie, Casey, Olivia, Zavien and Chubbers.
He was the last of the Morley Clan to be called up. His brothers Jimmy, Ray and Rodney; sisters Maurine and Phyllis and mother Marie Robertson went before him.
Roy was an incredible golfer. He played 'Any day that ended in Y' and if invited to play he would ask, "Where's the first tee and what's the course record?"
An Open House Celebration will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Morley Mansion, 491 East 10695 South, Sandy, Utah from 11:00 am until someone puts the ice cream on the porch. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
We will miss you Morley. Keep it in the fairway. Hum Baby
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019
