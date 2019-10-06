Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cottonwood 5th Ward building
6350 So. Rodeo Lane
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood 5th Ward building
6350 So. Rodeo Lane
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Royal Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royal Addy Armstrong


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Royal Addy Armstrong
Nov. 16, 1932 ~ Oct 2, 2019
Royal Addy Armstrong died peacefully October 2, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his family. Royal Addy Armstrong was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arthur LeRoy Armstrong and Ruth Irene Addy Armstrong. He was the youngest of four children. Royal married the love of his life, Carma Farr Armstrong on March 23, 1956. Attended Granite High School Class of 1952, and University of Utah.
Royal is survived by his eternal companion Carma Farr Armstrong and by six of their seven children; R Ann Colby (Doug), Laura J. Best (Kent), Lisa G Hermansen (Michael), Shay K. Lund (Greg), Royce A. Armstrong (Michelle), Karen R. Gundersen. 21-grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren with more on the way. He will be greeted by his parents and siblings, his sweetheart daughter Jolyn Armstrong, and grandson's Brant A. Best and Joseph D. Colby. We agapé you Dad!
A viewing will be held Monday, October 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville. Funeral Services will be held October 8th at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood 5th Ward building 6350 So. Rodeo Lane, Cottonwood Heights. A viewing will take place from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at Redwood Memorial Estates.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Royal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now