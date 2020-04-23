|
|
Royal John Fulton
1929 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Royal John Fulton husband, father, grandfather, and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, died April 16, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born to John Wilson and Sarah Leone Fulton on June 2, 1929. Though wracked by Grave's Disease, spinal stenosis, and Parkinson's Disease for more than 20 years, he faced them all with a serenity, cheerfulness, and steadfastness that all his posterity admire. He was strong, patient, and resigned to the will of the Lord to the very last. He is survived by his children Lorraine Linares, Wesley, Douglas, and Mark Fulton, and Andrea Bennett, 13 grandchildren and 19 (with one on the way) great-grandchildren. A private graveside service for close family will be at Redwood Memorial on Saturday, April 25, 2020. For a more complete tribute to his remarkable life, please visit www.MemorialUtah.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020