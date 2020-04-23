Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Royal Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royal Fulton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Royal Fulton Obituary
Royal John Fulton
1929 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Royal John Fulton husband, father, grandfather, and faithful servant of Jesus Christ, died April 16, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born to John Wilson and Sarah Leone Fulton on June 2, 1929. Though wracked by Grave's Disease, spinal stenosis, and Parkinson's Disease for more than 20 years, he faced them all with a serenity, cheerfulness, and steadfastness that all his posterity admire. He was strong, patient, and resigned to the will of the Lord to the very last. He is survived by his children Lorraine Linares, Wesley, Douglas, and Mark Fulton, and Andrea Bennett, 13 grandchildren and 19 (with one on the way) great-grandchildren. A private graveside service for close family will be at Redwood Memorial on Saturday, April 25, 2020. For a more complete tribute to his remarkable life, please visit www.MemorialUtah.com
logo

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Royal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -