Ruby Alene Morrill Allen
Jan 20, 1928 ~ Oct 20, 2019
Ruby Alene Morrill Allen passed away on October 20th, 2019 in South Jordan Utah. She was born January 20th, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first of two daughters of Ruby Harris and Eugene Laban Morrill. She had one sister, Beverly Grace Morrill Willie (deceased) who was one year younger, a very special sister and best friend.
Alene grew up in Tooele, Utah, attended schools there, and graduated from Tooele High School in 1945. She attended college at Utah State University (Utah State Agriculture College) in Logan and graduated in 1949.
Alene married George Junior Allen June 8, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Salt Lake City for a few months while George finished his degree at the University of Utah, then lived in Tooele a short time. They moved to Logan, Utah in the Fall of 1952 and raised their five children there.
Alene's family always came first. She enjoyed staying at home with them and attending all their activities. Alene and George's five children are: Lorene (deceased) Allen Newbold (David), G. Stephen Allen (Linda), Marvin Eugene Allen (D'On), Lenis (deceased) Ruby Allen Bair (Byron), Paul LaRon Allen (Jan Marie). All five became graduates of Utah State University.
Alene and George have 21 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. Several of the grandchildren became fourth generation graduates of Utah State University.
In her youth Alene was a member of a 4H Club girls sewing group and in later years got involved in 4H Club activities as a 4H Club sewing leader for teenage girls.
Alene especially enjoyed music and dancing. She played the clarinet in bands throughout high school and college years, and played the marimba on programs for schools, church, wedding receptions, and civic programs for many years. She also played the piano.
She did ballroom dancing with a group at the LDS Institute while at U.S.U. Alene and George belonged to a social dance club in Logan called "Varsity Dance Club" for a few of their earlier years in Logan, and later for many years they square danced with the "Cache Merry Mixers."
She belonged to Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Zina D.H. Young camp for more than 46 years, and enjoyed finding, collecting, and sharing histories of George's and her own pioneer ancestors, especially during the sesquicentennial year. She sent pioneer histories to National Daughters of Utah Pioneers for publication in their books.
Alene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as an MIA Councilor at the LDS Institute while at USU and later in life serving as Primary President, Relief Society Counselor, teacher on Stake Relief Society Board, and Cub Scout leader. She especially enjoyed being musical director in MIA. Later in life her favorite calling was serving as officiator in the Logan Temple for several years.
She always felt her family was especially blessed with wonderful neighbors through the years in Logan.
Thanks to Dr. Michael J. Stones for many years of medical care and special thanks to Angi Blauer for years of love and special care at home. Thanks to Logan 9th Ward and neighbors for all their love and care.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am, Friday October 25th at the Tooele City Cemetery (361 S 100 E). A casual luncheon will follow for family and friends at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 580 N 270 E in Tooele.
