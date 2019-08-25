Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Meadow Heights Ward
4310 South 3200 West
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadow Heights Ward
4310 South 3200 West
West Valley City, UT
Ruby Alice Cowan


1932 - 2019
Ruby Alice Cowan Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
Our sweet mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Alice Cowan, returned to her Heavenly Father on August 22, 2019. After a long two years, she was finally reunited with her Bill.
Ruby Alice Cowan was born August 2, 1932 in Hiawatha, to Harold and Florence Ruby Hanson. Alice loved telling her family stories of her childhood. We will never forget the stories of her dog Snapper, and when she got her glasses for the first time. Alice married her sweetheart, Bill Cowan, in the Manti Temple in 1954. Together, they had 4 children.
Alice was a school teacher for over 30 years. She loved teaching and often said that 4th grade was her favorite. She loved baking, cooking, sewing, reading, and doing word searches. Alice was a strong woman that never complained and always had a positive outlook.
She is survived by her children Mignon (Wayne) Mackay, Carolyn (Jeff) Larsen, Keith (Reon) Cowan, Risa (Bret) Mackay; brother Nolan (Joy); 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Mark and Dorr.
The family would like to express our sincere thank you to Legacy Village Memory Care for their loving care they gave to our mom. A special thanks to Bob and Renee Sanders for their kindness and service they provided over many years.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27th, 11:00 a.m. at the Meadow Heights Ward, 4310 South 3200 West, West Valley City, UT. Viewings will be held Monday, August 26th, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again prior to services at the church Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019
