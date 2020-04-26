|
|
Ruby Ann Eckman Daybell
1928 ~ 2020
Magna, Utah-Ruby Ann Eckman Daybell passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Copper Ridge Care Center. She was born in Murray, Utah to Roy Waldamer and Gladys Treganna Dayton Eckman on November 13, 1928. She was the fifth child of ten children. Ruby was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She also served a mission at the Deseret Soap Factory. She and her husband Clyde did temple work with their dear friends every week for 8 years and hardly missed a week. She married Clyde William Daybell on July 19, 1948 and were sealed in the temple on May 23, 1960 along with their five children.
She could crochet any pattern that was given to her at any time. She and her friend crocheted over 50 afghans and donated them to seniors to feel comforted in their last days. Clyde and Ruby loved to camp and were avid snowbirds. They headed to Arizona every winter with their good friends (the gang) and did that for several years. Ruby was an all out Jazz Fan. She didn't miss a game on TV. She also loved her Rummikub Thursdays with her treasured friends. She was kind, loving, spiritual and so giving of her talents and time.
Ruby is survived by her five children, Brent (Karen), Randy (Phyllis), Dennis (Shauna), Annette (Cory) and Shauna (Chad) and one sister, Joyce Marie Snider (John), 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde William Daybell, her parents and 5 brothers, Albert, Floyd, Blaine, Ronald and Wayne. Also, 3 sisters, May, Shirleen, and June and 1 granddaughter, Valerie Coon.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Copper Ridge Care Center and First Choice Home Health and her beloved ministering angels. Due to Covid19 restrictions, we are having a parade procession at 12:30 pm through her neighborhood on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, and then a graveside service with family members only at Valley View Memorial Park at 1:30 pm.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020