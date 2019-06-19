Ruby Eloise Cox Schulthies

1923 ~ 2019

The heart of our family, our beloved Ruby Eloise Cox Schulthies, 96, passed away peacefully with family members beside her on Friday, June 14, 2019. She died of complications of pneumonia at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

Ruby was born April 9, 1923, in Sand Springs, MT, the daughter of John Andrew Cox and Lourena Ellen Thomas Dory Cox. She graduated from Garfield High School in Jordan, MT, in 1940. She married Avon Howard Schulthies on January 23, 1942, in Woods Cross, UT. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 17, 1973.

After her youngest child started school, Ruby worked for nearly 20 years as a secretary for electrical contractor C.L. Electric Company.

Ruby saw a lot of change in her life. She grew up on a farm with no electricity or indoor plumbing and attended a one-room country school. She experienced the Great Depression and World War II, saw Neil Armstrong walk on the moon, and traveled outside the United States to Canada, Mexico, England, Scotland, and Israel.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various positions, including compassionate service leader and Relief Society president.

Ruby is survived by her sister, Irene Helen Cox Williams, Hermiston, OR; daughter and son-in-law, Deone Rae Schulthies and Kenneth Edward Evanson, Holladay, UT; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Avon and Marie Schulthies, Salt Lake City, UT; son and daughter-in-law, Randall Dee and Anne M. Schulthies, Tucson, AZ; daughters, Valerie and Colleen Schulthies, Fruit Heights, UT; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; twin sister, Pearl Ione Cox; half-brothers, Clarence Charles Dory and Keith Arnold Dory; and half-sisters, Elma Eunice Dory Morrison and Mabel Adelaide Dory Day.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201. The funeral will be held Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m., at the LDS Chapel on 1440 Lakeview Drive, Pocatello, ID 83201 (just off East Poplar Street), with a viewing before, starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201. The family would appreciate your sharing your memories and condolences at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500

