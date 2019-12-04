|
Ruby Robbins Parker
In Loving Memory
Midvale, UT-Ruby Robbins Parker, 97 years old East Midvale native, returned to her Heavenly Father from her loved home Saturday morning, November 30, 2019. Her long life was spent caring, teaching and serving others. She will be greeted by a throng she helped through family history and temple work. She was an ordinance worker for 10 years. She performed ordinances for many more.
Ruby was a teacher at Midvalley Elementary School. She worked with the Boy Scouts 11-year-old boys for 35 years and received the Silver Fawn recognition for women leaders. After retirement in 1986, she worked helping seniors at Midvale Senior Citizens Center. She would sing with their choir, tie quilts for the center, and served lunches and cleaned up. When she had to stay home, she made about 1000 crocheted hats for the Humanitarian Center. She will indeed be missed.
She is survived by her sons: Ralph (Sandy) and Richard (Susan); 5 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse, June Parker; parents, Elizabeth Marie and Alfred Ralph Robbins; and great-great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn P. Sims.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Midvale East Stake Center, 240 East 7570 South, Midvale. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, and again one hour prior to services at the church. Interment at Midvale City Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019