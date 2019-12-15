|
|
Rulon Kent Page
5-22-1942 ~ 12-12-2019
Rulon Kent Page passed away December 12, 2019 in Murray, Utah at age 77. He was born in Provo, Utah on May 22, 1942, to Lendos Hyrum and Beth Howard Page. He married Carol Joyce Cox on August 7, 1965 and was sealed in the Provo Temple.
Rulon is survived by his spouse, Carol, and children: Lance (Kim), Lane (Leigh), Lyle (Heather), and Lindy (Josh) Silverstein; 6 grandchildren; sister, Lenene Badham; and brothers, Randy and Howard.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, with a viewing on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., Murray.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019