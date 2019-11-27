Home

Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Portage City Cemetery
Portage, UT
Rulon Leroy Merrell

Rulon Leroy Merrell Obituary
Rulon Merrell passed away the morning of November 24th at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. He was 87 years old. Rulon was an avid fly fisherman, photography enthusiast, and connoisseur of Kentucky Fried Chicken. He loved the great outdoors and had a deep appreciation of nature and wildlife. Rulon was born in Portage, Utah to loving parents Louis Leroy Merrell and Leah Elizabeth Merrell (née Morris). He spent his formative years in Idaho Falls, Idaho and attended college at Brigham Young University; eventually transferring to the University of Idaho where he completed a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Rulon took a 2 year break from his college studies to serve in the United States Army, during which time he was stationed in Japan for the end of the Korean War. Post-college, Rulon spent his career as a civilian electrical engineer working for the U.S. government. He began his career at the Dugway Proving Grounds in Dugway, Utah and later transferred to Hill AFB in northern Utah. He and wife Carol raised their children in Bountiful, Utah where Rulon lived until his passing.
Rulon is survived by his 3 children - Camille, Douglas and Russell Merrell, ex-wife (and good
friend) Carol, and beloved cat Tipper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Leah, and brother Norman Merrell.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Portage City Cemetery in Portage, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2019
