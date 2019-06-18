Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cottonwood 5th Ward
5913 So. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood 5th Ward
5913 So. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rulon Dahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rulon Willard Dahl


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rulon Willard Dahl Obituary
Rulon Willard Dahl
1928 - 2019
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Rulon Willard Dahl passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Rulon was born March 31, 1928 to Ethel and Guy Dahl. Rulon is survived by Donna Maxfield Dahl wife of 70 years, 4 children, 17 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Cottonwood 5th Ward, 5913 So. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 and at the church on Friday one hour prior to services. Full obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now