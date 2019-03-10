1949 ~ 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. He passed peacefully and painlessly, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a valiant and courageous battle against neuroendocrine cancer.

Russ was born December 15th, 1949 in Chanute, Kansas to Peter Bothwell and Margaret Carter Swaner. He was raised in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School.

He worked for Sears and IPD, retiring in 2003. He owned Swaner Properties, a commercial property business.

Russ loved his home at Bear Lake and spending time with friends and family. He taught a number of kids to waterski and was still a kick-ass slalom skier at the age of 68. He loved boating, surf-jetting, his tractors, family cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico, and long drives in his red Corvette. Most of all, Russ loved his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Betty, his daughter, Kim (Josh), grandchildren Annie and Reedie, and his son, Jared (Jamie), grandchildren Adam, Carter, and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Margaret Carter Swaner.

Russ was the most amazing, selfless, kind, and compassionate man. He devoted his life to taking care of other people. He will be sorely missed every minute of every day by his family.

His family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Gilcrease, nurses Stephanie and Joan, Dr. O'Hara and nurse Lei.

Thank you to friends, Gordon and Jackie Willardson and Lanny and Jean Diaz. Your love and friendship is greatly appreciated and you support was so helpful and meant so much to Russ.

A celebration of Russ's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at an open house from 3:00-6:00 pm at his home on 6330 Heughs Canyon Drive.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntsman Cancer Hospital.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary