Russell H Campbell of Bountiful, Utah passed away at home on March 20, 2019, after a courageous 4 year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Russ was born in Tremonton, Utah, July 17, 1949 to Carmi and Golda Stenquist Campbell. He grew up working by his father's side, learning both farming and construction skills. Russ graduated from Bear River High, went on to complete a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Scotland, and then later attended Utah State University. While attending college he met his sweetheart Pauline Cowley from Salt Lake City, Utah and later married on December 6, 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had 3 wonderful sons: Brandon Thos, Kevin Russell (Beth), and Ryan H (Natalie).

Russ persued his dream, and started up his own construction company. His skilled hands and love of the work led to 45 years of building in both the residential and commercial industries. One of Russell's goals was to teach the building trade to his 3 sons as they worked side by side. That accomplishment brought Russ and his sons a lasting bond, a lot of satisfaction and treasured memories. Through Russell's actions you knew he loved being a husband, father and grandfather. In his free time, he enjoyed many of life's adventures such as camping, fishing, water skiing and scuba diving. Russ was a man of great faith and truly enjoyed serving others. Russell loved all of his church callings, yet working as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple and serving as Stake President in the North Canyon Stake were especially tender experiences for him. Whether when speaking in large public forums or private one-on-one counseling, Russell was known for his deep resonate voice.

Russ is survived by his wife, Pauline, their 3 sons, 14 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. His mother Golda, and his 5 siblings: Ann Moyle (David), Joan Crowther, Lynn Campbell (Marta) Dallas Campbell (Laurie), and Laurie Mason (LD). Russ was preceded in death by his father Carmi, Pauline's father Francis E. Cowley, and his 2 brothers-in-law Carl D. Crowther and Brent F. Cowley.

We express appreciation to all the caregivers from Rocky Mountain Hospice who offered Russ such loving support and help.

We are especially grateful for the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Dr. Howard Coleman, Dr. Sean Strope, Brett Johnson and Kylee Arbogast, whose knowledge and treatment ultimately gave Russ several more years with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Bountiful North Canyon Stake Center, 965 East Oakwood Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Friends and family may visit Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

