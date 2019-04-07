December 7, 1928 ~

Surrounded by family, our beloved husband, father, grandfather Keith slipped quietly through the veil to join loved ones there. We'll deeply miss our patriarch who began his life in Park Valley where he, his four brothers and sister helped their parents, Floyd and Elma, on Grandpa's sheep ranch until Keith was 12. The family bought a farm in Corinne and Keith learned to appreciate the value of hard work. While attending Box Elder High School, he fell in love with a cute little flutist, but didn't date her until after his graduation.

He served an LDS Mission to the Northwestern States, and upon his return was drafted into the US Army. Keith & Lynette sandwiched their Logan Temple wedding on November 30, 1951 between Basic Training and Cryptography School.

After completing his Service, Keith brought his family home to Corinne. He earned his Batchelor's and his Master's degrees from USU. They made their home in Kaysville and he taught Industrial Arts to Jr. High students for 35 years.

Keith enjoyed life, especially his Sweetheart, Family, his neighbors, Teaching, serving in the Church, sharing the Gospel, Genealogy & Family History, farming, gardening, woodworking, and the outdoors.

Keith fulfilled many Church callings including Missionary, two Bishoprics, Stake High Counselor, Stake Mission President, Temple Worker, and Scout leader, earning a Silver Beaver Award.

Dad and Mom raised their family, cared for ailing parents, and fought several health challenges including cancers. They served a Proselyting LDS Mission in Independence, MO, where they made life-long friends in Kansas City.

Dad's Chronic Leukemia necessitated a few lifestyle changes, but they took care of each other several years until Dad needed to move to the George Wahlen Home. The Staff and Residents became dear friends. We are so grateful for their compassionate, caring, consideration of his and our family's needs.

Dad was a farmer, an outdoorsman, a carpenter, a teacher, a missionary, a good neighbor and friend. He loved His Savior, his Family, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He will be dearly missed.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Royce and John, and sister-in-law Bette; also his parents-in-law, David O. and Ora Andersen; brothers- and sisters-in-law Nida & Lewis Rawlinson, Dwayne & Peggy Andersen, Karma & Jack Huish, and Odell & Betty Andersen.

Surviving family includes Lynette, his wife of 67 years; children Joleen (Lincoln) Talbot, Kaysville; Russell (Elaine) Carter, Vernal; Karen (Lyle) Manning, West Haven; Leanne (Mark) Paulsen, Kaysville; Eileen (Mike) Heining, Farmington; 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren with one due in June; his siblings, Elaine (Royal) Norman, Rod (Lola) Carter, Maurice (Alaine) Carter; sisters-in-law Nadene Carter and LaRee Carter; also brothers- and sisters-in-law Lloyd & Elaine Andersen, Paul & Carol Andersen; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kaysville 4th Ward, 875 E. 200 N., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

