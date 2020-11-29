Saratoga Springs, UT - Russell Keith Fielding, age 67, passed away at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born November 19, 1952 in Vernal, Utah to Keith and Elaine Fielding. He had three sisters.



The family moved to California in the mid 1950s, settling in Fresno, California, where Russell grew up. He graduated from McLane High School in 1970 and attended Fresno City Community College. He moved to Clovis, California where he lived until moving to Saratoga Springs, Utah, in June of 2020. He was a house painter most of his life.



He married Deborah Ann Smith in 1986; they later divorced. Together they had three sons, Kelly Scott Fielding, Cory Hammond Fielding, and Caleb Daniel Fielding. His children were the joy of his life.



Russ served in the Army National Guard during Operation Desert Storm, and also served in the Air Force National Guard. He was honorably discharged as a Technical Sergeant in March 2001.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Ontario, Canada Mission. He loved attending the Fresno temple, and traveled to many temples throughout the western United States and Canada.



Russ loved collecting things, books, vinyl records, antiques, anything that caught his eye. He routinely walked 5 to 6 miles every day. He loved hiking and joined a hiking group after his move to Utah. He loved trying new foods and had a long list of favorite restaurants.



He had many friends and family members who will greatly miss him. Though he presented a gruff exterior, once past that, he was full of mischief and had a quick wit. He was always quick to help anyone in need.



Russ was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons; one granddaughter, Sophia Elizabeth; and three sisters, Barbara Thompson, Patricia (David) John, and Marilee (Robert) Davis.



There will be no services at this time. A memorial and military services are planned for later in 2021.



