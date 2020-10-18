Russell Ray Felt
1940 ~ 2020
Russell Ray Felt passed away peacefully in his home on Oct 12, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. He was born Aug 6, 1940 in Lehi Utah, the third child of Charles Ray Felt and Melba Fox Felt.
Russ attended Lehi schools and graduated from Lehi High School in 1958. He accepted a call to serve in the Australia Mission where he played basketball as a member of the "Mormon Yankees", loved the people, and created eternal relationships. He then attended BYU where he played football, earned a degree in PE and English, and completed the Air Force ROTC program. He later returned to BYU to earn Master's Degrees in Guidance & Counseling and Educational Administration. Russ was commissioned an officer in the United States Air Force and began an active tour of duty. While stationed on Eastern Long Island he met Rita Paesani. They were married in Reading England July 20, 1968 and one year later solemnized their marriage in the London England Temple.
Russ dedicated his career in education to serving students at Mercy High School, Riverhead NY, Manti High School, Lehi Junior High, and Lehi High School. He had a profound impact on many students, faculty, and parents. As in his favorite song "On a Clear Day" Russ had the gift of seeing who someone was and helping them realize their potential.
While serving as an educator he continued his military career in the Utah Air National Guard, retiring in 2000 after 30 years of service.
Russ was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. At the time of his death he was serving as his Stake's Patriarch.
Russ was a hobby farmer and loved his 1954 John Deere tractor. Over the years his grandchildren enjoyed a spot on Grandpa's lap for a ride. He loved family history and made many connections across the world through his research and dedication. His love of history included Utah's West Desert, Camp Floyd, and Lehi Historical and Museum societies. Russ loved reading, especially Church literature and Joseph Conrad. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Russ was always anxiously engaged in a good cause.
Russ's greatest love was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Norene Kopinsky (Michael), brother Richard G Felt (Dayleen), aunt Norine Fox, and uncle Rulon Fox. Russ is survived by his wife Rita, three sons Matthew (Christen), Christian (Amanda), Patrick (Christina), and grandchildren Beatrice, Henry, Frederick, Florence, Asher, Amaya, Amani, Adelynn, Samuel, Charles, Eleanor, Wesley, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Hospice for Utah for the loving care they demonstrated.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Wing Mortuary. There will also be a viewing Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the chapel on the Northeast corner of 1700 W and 700 S from 9:30-10:30 with a family funeral to follow. Funeral services can be streamed at https://tinyurl.com/y4gk4kfp
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Russell R. and Rita A. Felt Scholarship fund through the Alpine School District Foundation to benefit Lehi students. The link to do so can be found at https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=EG267V38HP5WE
Donors may also mail a check to the Foundation with "Russell Felt Scholarship" on the memo line.
Alpine School District Foundation
575 N 100 E
American Fork, UT 84003