1947 ~ 2019
Surrounded by family, Russell "Russ" Stevens Michaelson, 72, passed away August 18, 2019 to return to our Heavenly Father.
Born on April 5, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to parents Willis and Ellen Glines Michaelson. Russ enjoyed photography, motorcycles and ham radio. Russ was wed and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple to his beautiful bride of 49 years, Ruth Marie Wells, on July 11, 1970. His career at Union Pacific railroad of 38 years took him and his family to Omaha, Nebraska where he lived to the remainder of his life.
Russ is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; children Steven Michaelson, Timothy Michaelson, Julie (Adam) Davis, Wendy (John) Besse Dowding, Christine (James) Horejs, Jeffery Michaelson; and 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11027 Martha Street, Omaha, NE, 68114. Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery 138th and Harrison Street.
Memorials to Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home 5108 "F" Street, Omaha, NE 68117 (402) 731-1234. www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019