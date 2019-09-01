Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
11027 Martha Street,
Omaha, NE
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
11027 Martha Street
Omaha, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Michaelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Stevens "Russ" Michaelson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Stevens "Russ" Michaelson Obituary
1947 ~ 2019
Surrounded by family, Russell "Russ" Stevens Michaelson, 72, passed away August 18, 2019 to return to our Heavenly Father.
Born on April 5, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to parents Willis and Ellen Glines Michaelson. Russ enjoyed photography, motorcycles and ham radio. Russ was wed and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple to his beautiful bride of 49 years, Ruth Marie Wells, on July 11, 1970. His career at Union Pacific railroad of 38 years took him and his family to Omaha, Nebraska where he lived to the remainder of his life.
Russ is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; children Steven Michaelson, Timothy Michaelson, Julie (Adam) Davis, Wendy (John) Besse Dowding, Christine (James) Horejs, Jeffery Michaelson; and 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11027 Martha Street, Omaha, NE, 68114. Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery 138th and Harrison Street.
Memorials to Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home 5108 "F" Street, Omaha, NE 68117 (402) 731-1234. www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.