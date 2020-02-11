Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary
1867 No Fairfield Road
Layton, UT
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kaysville 18th Ward
1085 N. 50 E.
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Kaysville 18th Ward
1085 N. 50 E.
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Resources
Russell Young Sheffield


1951 ~ 2020
Russell Young Sheffield Obituary
Russell Young Sheffield
1951 ~ 2020
Russell Young Sheffield peacefully left this earthly estate February 6, 2020 after a feisty, valiant fight with cancer.
Russ was born March 29, 1951 to Russell Heber Sheffield and Harriet Jane Young Sheffield. Russ grew up in Bountiful, Utah. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Florida Tallahassee Mission. After returning from his mission he was sealed to his high school sweetheart, Marsha Jo Marchant, in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Russ served faithfully in many church callings, his favorite being with the youth on High Adventure camps.
Russ and Marsha are proud parents of four beautiful daughters. Each of his girls, including his grand daughters, will tell you they are his favorite. Because he made each of them feel that way!
Russ is survived by his wife Marsha, daughters Stephanie (Clint) Morris, Cyndi (Frank) Buhler, Kimberly, and Michelle (Nathan) Lee and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Harriet, and a granddaughter MaKayla.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

The family thanks Inspiration Hospice Care, especially Donette and Caleb, for their loving service to Russ.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family thanks Inspiration Hospice Care, especially Donette and Caleb, for their loving service to Russ.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
