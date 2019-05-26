1921 ~ 2019

Ruth Ann Nelson Woodhave, 97, of Bountiful, Utah passed away on May 24, 2019. She was born July 28, 1921 in Ogden, Utah to William John Nelson and Myrtle Batt of Logan, Utah. She married Theodore Woodhave, Jr. November 21, 1945.

She graduated from South High in South Salt Lake and attended Utah State University. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her joy in the later years was working on family history. She was also an active member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Survived by her brother, Bill; her two sons, Jeffrie (Sandy) and John (Christie); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two of her siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019