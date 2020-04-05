Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Baer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Baer


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Baer Obituary
Ruth Baer
1926 ~ 2020
Ruth Crider Baer was born January 8,1926 to John and Della Crider in Fruita, Colorado. Ruth moved to Magna, Utah at the age of 18 and spent many happy years in her little white house on 2100 S. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and was always up for an adventure. She was so much fun and made friends wherever she went. She was a wonderful mom and grandma and will be dearly missed.
Private services are being held.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -