Ruth Bowman Cannon

1916~2019

Ruth Bowman Cannon passed away on June 27, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by members of her loving family, only four days after cheerfully celebrating her 103rd birthday.

She was born in Salt Lake City on June 23, 1916 to former Salt Lake City Mayor, John Fife Bowman and his wife, Edna Melissa Smith, daughter of President Joseph F. Smith. One of her earliest memories was of being scooped up in the arms of her grandfather and feeling the brush of his long beard.

She attended Salt Lake City Schools and later met and married Howell Quayle Cannon on May 26, 1939 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were the parents of six children. She was a lovely, refined, accomplished woman whose ready wit, warm smile and ability to listen patiently made her many, many friends. She doted on her family and was never happier than when she was in the company of the people that she loved.

Ruth was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served faithfully as a leader and teacher in the Primary and Relief Society organizations and, with her husband, as a missionary on Welfare Square in Salt Lake City. She took quiet and deep personal satisfaction in caring for others and often prepared and sent food and gifts to unsuspecting neighbors and even casual acquaintances.

She was the consummate homemaker, an excellent cook and seamstress, and took special delight in entertaining at her home. For many years it was a gathering place on holidays and special occasions. She also had great affection for animals and loved to care for her pets.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her two sisters and three brothers, and by her daughter, Janet (David) Dunford, and her son, Stephen. She is survived by three daughters: Connie (Don) Duncombe, Ruth (Michael) Stevens, and Mary (Ralph) Dewsnup, and by her son, Mark (Stephanie) Cannon, as well as by 24 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Stratford Ward, 2605 South 1500 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will take place at the ward prior to the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019