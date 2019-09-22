|
1983 ~ 2019
Ruth Joyce Clark (née Whipple), 36, of West Valley City, UT, died September 20, 2019, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. She was born April 5, 1983 in Farmington, New Mexico, the daughter of Wally and Peggy Whipple. She attended Frederick County Public Schools and graduated from Walkersville High School in 2001. She graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a BA in English. She was currently enrolled at Westminster College pursuing her master's degree in Business.
Ruth married the love of her life, Samuel Clark, on December 28, 2017. She was an invaluable part of her community and and a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities in the youth and women's organizations and alongside her husband Samuel. Ruth worked several years at Fort Detrick, Maryland and most recently at Zions Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah, in various capacities. Ruth had many talents and was interested in the arts throughout her life. She loved reading in her spare time, movies, traveling and spending time with her many friends and family. Her greatest passion in life was cultivating relationships with other people. Ruth loved hard and loved deeply, especially children.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Samuel Clark, of West Valley City, Utah, and their dog, Arthur; her parents Wally and Peggy Whipple of New Midway, Maryland; her sisters Becky Coleman (Noah), Rachael Bracken (Matt), Raelee and Rhea Whipple and her brother Walt Whipple (Brandi). She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Shirley Whipple, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandparents, Frederick N. and Joyce A. Leggett, and cousin Jason Wise of Middletown, Maryland.
Please join us in celebrating Ruth's life Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Visiting and memories at 10 am and memorial service at 11 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7035 West Loch Ness Avenue, West Valley City, UT 84128. A memorial service will be held at a later date In Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the N.P.C.F. (National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation).
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019