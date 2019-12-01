Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Ruth Huffaker Dame


1924 - 2019
Ruth Huffaker Dame Obituary
Ruth Huffaker Dame
5/24/1924 ~ 11/28/2019
Ruth Huffaker Dame passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born May 24, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Rawsel Vernon and Ethel Davis Huffaker. She served a mission in the Northwest States for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from the University of Utah. She married Roland Stott Dame in the LDS Salt Lake Temple on June 30, 1950. She was a librarian at East High School for many years. Ruth enjoyed sewing, making delicious homemade bread and cookies, and preparing dinner every night for her family. Ruth served in many Church callings, including the pianist for the Primary, Relief Society President and visiting teacher.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Roland, and survived by her five children: Bruce (Susan), Dennis, Janice, Carol (Garn) Brown and Marilyn (Clint) Bendtsen; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Retta Brammer; and brother, Vernon Huffaker.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 12 noon at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019
