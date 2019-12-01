Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Ruth La Vern Anderson Ericksen Kupfer


1924 - 2019
Ruth La Vern Anderson Ericksen Kupfer Obituary
Ruth La Vern Anderson Ericksen Kupfer
1924 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT -Ruth La Vern Anderson Ericksen Kupfer
March 17, 1924 - November 28, 2019
Ruth La Vern Anderson Ericksen Kupfer, 95, was born March 17, 1924, in Brigham City, Utah, the daughter of Oscar Carl Anderson and Ada Ruth Petersen. After graduating from Box Elder High School, she married Kenneth Thomas Ericksen on October 21, 1942, in the Logan Temple. On August 6, 1949, Kenny died leaving her a widow with 3 young children.
On September 23, 1952, she married Ed Roy Kupfer in Ogden, Utah. They together had a daughter. In 1956 the family moved to San Diego, California. Ed died September 19, 1966, making her a widow for a second time. She worked for Dean's Photo in San Diego until her retirement and then moved to Bountiful, Utah to be close to family.
La Vern had many difficulties in life, yet showed great compassion for others. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was Christ-like, independent, strong-willed, and showed unconditional love. She was very proud of her ever-growing family and made many beautiful quilts and the best pies for them and others.
She is survived by all of her children: Lee and Gloria Ericksen, Carol and Jim Sullenger, Dave and Marilyn Ericksen, Dianne Kupfer Thomas, 23 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, with more on the way.
Services will be at Russon Mortuary, 1941 Main Street, Farmington, Utah. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am and the funeral at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3rd. Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
