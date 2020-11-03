1918 ~ 2020

On Tuesday, October 28th, 2020, Ruth Leona Nazer Lonczyna, passed away at age 102 in South Jordan, Utah. Leona was born on August 24th,1918, the third of eight children, to Orson and Rebecca Nazer in Spanish Fork, Utah. She started and finished school in Aberdeen, Idaho where she lived a farm life and worked right along with her brothers. She met and married Leonard Lonczyna in 1941, in Los Angeles, and they spent their years working and raising four children in Southern California. They retired to enjoy many happy years at their home in Midway, Utah and were sealed in the Provo Temple in 1979. She and her husband were able to serve a family history mission in 1994. An experience they both loved. She lived her later years in South Jordan Utah, part of that time with her daughter and son in-law Leona loved her family and is survived by her four children, Pat Lyman, Lonnie Lonczyna (Marsha), Phil Lonczyna (Peggy) and Becky Hansen (Lance) as well as 19 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor and many nieces and nephews. Leona loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, and learning. She never turned down a chance to play a game or hold a baby. She loved being with people and was always up for a visitor. Leona was a strong women, beginning and ending her life during a pandemic, however being isolated during Covid-19 was very hard on her. The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverway Assisted Living for the kind care given to Leona where she spent her last two years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1239 West Country Creek Drive (10775 So) South Jordan at 11:00 a.m.. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Masks and social distancing will be required and the services will be broadcast on Premier Funeral Home's Facebook page.



