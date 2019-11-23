|
Ruth Young
1927-2019
On Tuesday November 19, 2019, Ruth Jorgensen Slater Keller Young returned to her Heavenly Father's care. She was born February 2, 1927, at her home in Granger, Utah, to Waldemar and Fredrikke Jorgensen.
Ruth's greatest joy was her family. She loved family dinners, card games, sewing Barbie doll clothes, fabric shops and quilting.
Ruth was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve, sewing hundreds of quilts, receiving blankets, and infant gowns for the humanitarian projects. Ruth worked hard all of her life serving others.
Ruth is survived by her Daughters, Sandra Brogdon, Patricia Jensen, Gail (Lonnie) Yeaman; Stepchildren, Jackie Womack and Wayne Keller; 17 Grandchildren; 40 Great Grandchildren; and 22 Great Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Husbands, Willard Slater, Delbert W. Keller and Grant Young; Son, Thomas Slater; Sons-in-Law, Jim Brogdon and Alan Jensen; Parents; All of her siblings, George, Steven, Mildred, Wilma, La Velle, Roy and Richard; Grandsons, Dustin and Nick; and Great Grandsons, Jesse & Aigen.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a viewing 1 hour prior the service at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT 84123. Interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Park 4335 West 4100 South West Valley City, UT 84120.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veterans Relief Fund.
