Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
6200 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
View Map
Ruth Margene Nielsen Pixton


1933 - 2020
Ruth Margene Nielsen Pixton Obituary
1933 ~ 2020
Ruth Margene Nielsen Pixton, 86, passed away April 13, 2020 in Alpine, Utah. She was born September 12, 1933 in Riverton, Utah to Niels Jensen Nielsen and Evelyn Pearl Walker Nielsen, and the youngest of 12 children. She married John Howard Pixton on August 31, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Margene was a true example of unconditional love. She made everyone feel as though they were the most important person around. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, decorating, refinishing furniture, upholstery, and camping. Margene was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends, with a grandchild in her arms, and the sounds of laughter ringing throughout her home. Her beautiful spirit made the Pixton home a place where family and friends wanted to congregate.
She is survived by her children: RoLayne (Gary) Bury, Bradley (Kimbelyn) Pixton, Janet (Martin) Southwick, Jennifer (David) Pulice, and Erin (William) Nelson, 26 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, of 64 years, her son Shaun (June) Pixton and six brothers and five sisters.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Highland Cemetery, 6200 West 11000 North, Highland. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. To comply with Covid-19 regulation, please see the electronic signup sheet to attend Margene's viewing at an assigned time at andersonmortuary.com on Margene's obituary page and please share a memory or condolence on the tribute wall.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
