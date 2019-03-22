|
1938 ~ 2019
In Loving Memory - Ruth Moss Johnson passed away on March 20, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Zelma Bell West and John Joel Moss on January 31, 1938. She married Donald David Johnson on March 15, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ruth earned her Degree in Education from BYU and was a beloved educator. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Australia. She was a dedicated and loving mother and wife.
Ruth is survived by her son Gregg; daughters, Cynthia (Todd) Abo, Holly (Justin) Reed, Heather (LeGrand) Rowley; ten grandchildren and her brother Reed Moss. Preceded in death by her husband.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Mon, March 25, 2019 at the LDS Chapel at 165 S 1000 E, Bountiful, UT. Viewings will be held Sun, March 24th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E and from 12:30-1:30 pm prior to services. Interment Lakeview Memorial Estates, Bountiful, UT. For more information about this special lady visit www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2019