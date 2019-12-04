|
|
Ruth Nadine Nethery
July 15, 1937 - November 29, 2019
Smithfield, Utah- Ruth Nadine Nethery, 82, passed away November 29, 2019 at Maple Springs Rehab Center, North Logan, UT
Nadine was born July 15,1937 in Garland, UT to Horace Stephen Rose and Ruth Alice Sederholm Rose. She was raised and educated in Garland and attended Bear River High School. Because her father was in the military, she moved with the family and attended high school in Vancouver, WA and Corvallis, OR where she graduated.
While attending Oregon State University she met her future husband Michael Nethery. She and Mike were married on August 11, 1956 in Corvallis.
She and Mike lived in several locations including Utah (twice), Washington, Arkansas, Germany, Indiana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Iowa (twice) following Mike with his military service, graduate study, and employment with the USDA Soil Conservation Service. At each of these locations, she made many life-long friends. She was a life-long, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in many capacities in branches, wards, districts, and stakes. She served in primary, young women, and relief society organizations and worked in family history for many years.
After Mike's retirement they moved to Centerville, UT. After 8 years, they then moved to Smithfield where they have resided for the past 21 years. She and Mike have enjoyed traveling throughout the US plus taking 5 cruises and several other tours worldwide.
Nadine is survived by her husband Mike; three sisters Margaret Griffin (Douglas), Carolyn Dillon (Richard), and Lorraine Kirkham (Sheldon); three daughters Elizabeth Alldridge, Ruth Ann Garner (Philip), Ginger Nethery, and one son Carl (Zoii). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Smithfield Stake Center, 600 E 120S, Smithfield, UT.
Viewings will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 6:00-8:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 S Main St., Smithfield and Friday at 9:30-10:30am at the Smithfield Stake Center.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019