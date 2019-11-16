Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farmington Stake House
695 South 200 East
Farmington, UT
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Farmington Stake House
695 South 200 East
Farmington, UT
View Map
Resources
Ruth Pack Reeder


1923 - 2019
Ruth Pack Reeder
May 8, 1923 ~ Nov 12, 2019
Ruth Pack Reeder was born in Grace Idaho on May 8, 1923 the daughter of Horace Alvin Pack and Annie Isabelle Williams Pack. She was the youngest of six children. She married George Tidwell Tarbet on May 22, 1940 in Shoshone, Idaho. Together, they had three children, Stephen, Brian and LeAnne. They were later divorced. She married William Follett Reeder on July 3, 1973.

She passed away November 12, 2019 in her 97th year. She is survived by her husband Bill, Ruthann Tarbet, Brian (Mary) Tarbet, LeAnne (Jim) Everton, Larry (Betsey) Reeder, David Reeder, Sher (Dennis) Lancester, Clint (Christy) Reeder, Marti (Robert) Hedge. She has 38 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter-in-law Barbara and son Stephen Tarbet.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. The viewing will be Monday morning at 10:00 in the Farmington Stake House 695 South 200 East, Farmington Utah 84025. The funeral will begin at 12:00. The interment will be at the Hyde Park Cemetery in Cache Valley, Utah. For a more detailed obituary please visit www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 16, 2019
