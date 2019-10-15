|
|
Ruth Schwab Cranney
1931-2019
Ruth S. Cranney, much-loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away on Friday, October 11 th .
Ruth was born August 4 th , 1931, to Martin Henry Schwab and Mary Hale Schwab, in Afton, Wyoming.
In the summer of 1946 she met Ted Cranney, who grew up across the valley in Auburn and had just returned from the army at the end of WWII. They married on November 8 th of that year in Idaho Falls, Idaho, settled on the Cranney family farm and had two daughters. They moved to Salt Lake City in 1954, and later bought a home in Kearns, where they raised their daughters and two sons.
In 1970 Ruth received an Associate degree in nursing from Utah Technical College, had further studies in a program from Weber State College, and worked as a Registered nurse at Cottonwood Hospital until she retired after her husband passed away.
Ruth is survived by her children and their families: Mary Lynne, Patricia Ketcham (Warren) Claude (Deborah), and Russell (Jane), five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Cranney, parents Martin and Mary Schwab, three brothers, and three sisters.
Viewing Thursday, October 17 th 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mc Dougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville. Funeral services at the same place on Friday morning at 11:00, where friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service. Graveside service and burial will be in Afton, Wyoming on Saturday, October 19 th at 1:00 p.m. Please see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for a more complete obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2019