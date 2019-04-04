Ryan Curtis Whitehead

"Beef"

Ryan passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was greeted in heaven by his son, Ayden James, grandparents, and many loved ones and friends.

Ryan will forever be in our hearts. He was amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Ryan had an amazing smile and caring heart. Ryan's favorite past times where baseball, golf, coaching his kids, helping others, and most all being with his family.

Ryan was born on December 30, 1984 to Jim and Cindy Whitehead. He married the love of his life, Dionne, on August 7, 2010. Together they raised four beautiful children, his pride and joy: Kaysen, Conner, Payten, and Presley.

Ryan graduated from Murray high school in 2003 and was chosen for the All-State Baseball team his junior year. He continued his education in college playing baseball for three different colleges. He received his Associates Degree from College of Eastern Utah. When he returned from college, he met Dionne, his soul mate and partner for life.

He was the President of the Murray Ute Conference Football for the past two years. He coached his sons in baseball and football. He loved to watch his girls dance in their programs and practices,

He worked as a mortgage loan officer and was one of the top producers every year.

He never gave up!! He was fighter, strongest man we will ever know. He fought a courageous battle with AML all the way to the end.

He is survived by his wife; children; parents; father-in-law, Dieter; his Oma; sister, Angie (Brandon); aunt, Marci (Eric); and many, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In honor of Ryan, there will be a Celebration of his life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Old Mill Golf Course located at 6080 Wasatch Blvd., Holladay, UT 84121. Please bring a picture of Ryan that you may have to share with the family. Please wear your U of U, Boston Red Sox, or Murray sports attire to the celebration.

His family would like to thank the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the doctors, nurses, and aides for the care that they gave Ryan and his family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

