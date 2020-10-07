Ryan Daniel Chittock
1996 ~ 2020
Our beloved Ryan passed away on the evening of September 29, 2020 in the arms of his loving father, Dan. His passing took a huge piece of our hearts with him. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Lori Chittock, grandmother Lois Garner, grandmother Laura Elsasser, grandfather David Chittock, sister Jessica Walter (Bryce), niece Abigail Walter, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Melvin E. (Bud) Garner and grandfather Robert (Bob) Elsasser.
His viewing will be held on October 10, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd., (7600 So.), Cottonwood Heights, Utah and a graveside services will be held directly after at 1:00 pm at Memorial Mtn. View Cemetery. 3115 East Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Masks and distancing would be appropriate.
Ryan's full obituary may be viewed at www.cannonmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.